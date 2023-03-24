Severe weather outbreak likely across Deep South

It’s déjà vu for parts of the Deep South. Another potent storm system is set to plunge through Friday into Saturday bringing with it the threat for significant severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center highlighted parts of Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi for a moderate risk, level 4 out of 5, of severe weather Friday into Saturday morning.

The overall severe weather threat extends from eastern Texas and Oklahoma all the way up into extreme southern Ohio.

Severe threat Friday

The highest chance for tornadoes, including a few strong ones, will be from western Tennessee into central Louisiana.

Future radar

The severe weather threat ramps up late Friday afternoon and especially in the evening.

Future radar

It will be important to stay weather aware across parts of the Deep South well after sunset.

Future radar

The severe weather threat moves into the Southeast — including the Florida Panhandle — on Friday, but the threat will be much lower. Still, an isolated strong thunderstorm will be possible.

