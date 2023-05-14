Sunny and hot for Mother’s Day!

ORLANDO, Fla. – All of Central Florida will be sunny and dry for Mother’s Day! With a few heating-of-the-day clouds, highs climb back to around 90 degrees.

Other than a stray downpour Monday, most of Central Florida will again be dry. Rain chances will only be at 20%.

Rain chances will be on the rise for the week ahead. By Tuesday storm chances increase to 30% in the afternoon. Afternoon storm chances rise to 40% Wednesday and 60% Thursday.

Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s over the next week.

While recent rain and storms have chipped away at the drought situation in Central Florida, Orlando and Leesburg remain more than 5″ below normal in the rainfall department. Daytona Beach, Sanford and Melbourne are running anywhere from 2-4″ below normal, but additional improvement is likely through the week.