Pop-up storms are likely today

A few storms may produce heavy rain at times this afternoon.

ORLANDO, Fla – Scattered storms are around this morning along coastal areas but are expected to dissipate through the morning.

This afternoon will be warm and humid with daytime highs nearing 90.

The rip current risk remains high once again today.

As we begin the the week, Monday a few showers and storms are possible but as we go through the week, we’ll be beginning a drying trend.

Temperatures are expected to reach the lower 90s by Wednesday and staying in the 90s as we go into the weekend.

TROPICS: Arlene has completed dissipated and no tropical development is expected in the next several days.