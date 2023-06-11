Heating up with thunderstorms developing this afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. – Very quiet this morning across Central Florida. Starting off with sunshine but as we go through the day, scattered rain and thunderstorms are likely to pop-up due to the seabreezes meeting up. Enough lift could cause a few thunderstorms to get strong producing heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning and small hail.

Winds are expected to pick up in a few areas this afternoon out of the southwest and the seabreezes move in. Highs will slightly be above normal climbing into the lower 90s and staying humid.

Tonight a few showers and thunderstorms are expected mainly confined along coastal area such as Volusia and Brevard counties.

As we start the week off, Monday scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible. By midweek, it gets hotter with highs expected to climb into the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.