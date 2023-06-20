Another day of storms: Lightning, heavy rain possible in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing another Inconvenient Weather Day across Central Florida.

Rain chances remain high through the day with a 70% coverage.

A few storms will be strong with strong wind, lightning and heavy rain.

High temperatures will be close to 90 degrees for most of Central Florida today.

Expect high temperatures near 90 for the rest of the week into the weekend.

Expect rain chances at 70% for today and 60% for tomorrow through the weekend.

This unsettled pattern continues for a little while as we pinpoint a front to our north and a trough of low pressure to our south.

Pinpointing the tropics:

We continue to watch tropical storm Bret, as it strengthens likely into a hurricane, moving closer to Puerto Rico by the weekend.

Some models take it over Puerto Rico then turn it to the north early next week. Some models bring it close to Hispaniola.

We will have to keep watching the system to see how much closer it moves to the U.S. next week.

There is an area of low pressure behind Bret.

The system has a 60% chance of development within the next two days and a 70% chance within the next seven days.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: