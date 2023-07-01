Venus-Mars conjunction to kickoff month of July

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy July! To kickoff the month, stargazers are in for a treat on Saturday.

Just after the sun goes down at 8:27 p.m, two planets will be visible in the western sky.

The conjunction of Venus and Mars will remain visible for about two hours after sunset.

Both planets will be visible to the naked eye. Venus will be brighter, and right above you’ll find the fainter Mars near the bright star Regulus. Mars will have a reddish tint.

They both will be in the constellation Leo.

