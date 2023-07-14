Storms linger late in Central Florida. Here’s when

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storms will increase in coverage through Friday afternoon. Like Thursday, expect storms to linger late into Friday evening.
The highest chance for lingering storms will be along and around Interstate 4 and to the east closer to Interstate 95. Showers and a few thunderstorms will wind down after about 9 or 10 p.m.
Saturday will start off dry with a few storms firing after 2 p.m. Much of Central Florida will be dry for the afternoon, but look for additional storms to develop along and east of I-4 around dinner and through Saturday evening.
Highs Saturday will be in the low-to-mid 90s.
Tropics update:
Subtropical storm Don formed in the Atlantic early Friday morning. Don is not a threat to Florida. The rest of the tropics are quiet!
