Storms linger late in Central Florida. Here’s when

Scattered storms around for the weekend

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storms will increase in coverage through Friday afternoon. Like Thursday, expect storms to linger late into Friday evening.

Future radar

The highest chance for lingering storms will be along and around Interstate 4 and to the east closer to Interstate 95. Showers and a few thunderstorms will wind down after about 9 or 10 p.m.

Saturday will start off dry with a few storms firing after 2 p.m. Much of Central Florida will be dry for the afternoon, but look for additional storms to develop along and east of I-4 around dinner and through Saturday evening.

Highs Saturday will be in the low-to-mid 90s.

Tropics update:

Subtropical storm Don formed in the Atlantic early Friday morning. Don is not a threat to Florida. The rest of the tropics are quiet!

About the Author:

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 and now covers weather on TV and all digital platforms.

