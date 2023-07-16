More heat and scattered storms today

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy Sunday! Scattered clouds are expected as we go through the morning. There is a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm as we go through morning.

Expect storm chances to increase for all of Central Florida to 80% through the early afternoon as storms pushes in from the north. The airmass is moist so

locally heavy rain is possible with some areas picking up between 1-3″ through the day. An isolated damaging wind gust is also possible through the afternoon.

Storms and showers are expected to linger tonight before midnight.

Rain Today

It’s going to be a hot and humid start to the week but with the moderate to high rain chances, it’ll keep daytime highs in the lower to middle 90s Monday and Tuesday.