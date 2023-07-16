79º

More heat and scattered storms today

The rain coverage is higher today across the area

Michelle Morgan, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy Sunday! Scattered clouds are expected as we go through the morning. There is a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm as we go through morning.

Expect storm chances to increase for all of Central Florida to 80% through the early afternoon as storms pushes in from the north. The airmass is moist so

locally heavy rain is possible with some areas picking up between 1-3″ through the day. An isolated damaging wind gust is also possible through the afternoon.

Storms and showers are expected to linger tonight before midnight.

It’s going to be a hot and humid start to the week but with the moderate to high rain chances, it’ll keep daytime highs in the lower to middle 90s Monday and Tuesday.

Michelle joined News 6 as a meteorologist in May 2023.

