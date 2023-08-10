More Heat And Hurricanes 🔥🌀

When will it end? 🥵🌡☀

There’s only one word to describe what we’re dealing with!

BRUTAL! Right?

Hey Insiders! Meteorologist Troy Bridges here.

After several days of feeling like the triple digits and a couple of days with excessive heat warnings, many of us are saying enough is enough!

Rain chances have been low for the last couple of days at only 30% with feels like temperatures up to 115° or higher for most of Central Florida.

As we head into the weekend, we will finally see at least SOME relief. The big upper level ridge of high pressure causing all of this heat, won’t change very much this weekend, but we will increase rain chances and temperatures won’t be quite as hot.

Click here for more on the changes you can expect this weekend. Also, trying to save some money in this heat? Doing this simple task may help!

🌵Giant Saguaro cacti toppling over in Arizona, but why? 🤔

(Getty Images)

Hey there Insiders! It’s meteorologist Samara Cokinos here with you.

It’s been HOT, but as we all know the heat can take a toll on humans, animals and plants. In this case, the iconic Saguaro cacti in the Sonoran Desert are toppling over.

You know it’s hot when the cacti can’t stand it. It’s more than just the heat playing a huge factor in the lifespan of the great Saguaro. Click here to read more!

August is already off to an above-normal start🥵

Hey Insiders, meteorologist Michelle Morgan talking about the relentless heat. Trust me, we’re sick of it too. A powerful heat dome out to the west is keeping daily high temperatures way above average for the month of August. Then combined with the high humidity, heat index values can become dangerous.

(KSAT 2023)

The high heat and humidity lately continue to prompt excessive heat warnings and heat advisories across the deep south. In Orlando, the daily high was broken on Aug. 8 and then tied the Aug. 9 record set back in 1987. What exactly is a “heat dome” and how long will this terrible heat last? Click here to read more.

🔥Catastrophe in paradise🌴

The scenes coming out of Lahaina, Hawaii are heartbreaking.

Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges with you to break down the science of the unprecedented firestorm on Maui. This one hits close to home for me as my wife and I were fortunate enough to spend a lot of time on Front Street while on our honeymoon last summer. If you’ve ever been to Maui you know the charm Lahaina brings. Most of the town appears to have been burned by the historic firestorm.

It was a perfect storm so to speak as a number of different meteorological factors came into play to support large and rapidly moving fires. The cause of the fires is unknown, but here are the factors that set the stage for devastation. Oddly enough, a hurricane was partially responsible.

Speaking of hurricanes, NOAA increased its forecast for the current hurricane season. Click here to see what they are now predicting.

PINPOINT INSIDER SCOOP 🍦

Saturday Night Fireballs! ☄️

No. I am not talking about the alcoholic beverage. Since it is too hot to do anything outside, how about something fun to do with the family this weekend at NIGHT?

Hey insiders, it’s meteorologist Candace Campos here talking about some space fun you can get the kids into Saturday night! The Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak on Saturday showing up to 90 meteors an hour at times. Click here to see when and how to spot these cool “shooting stars” this weekend.

Fun fact: Perseid is my favorite meteor shower of the year, but while writing this I found out Jonathan Kegges disagrees. He claims the Gemind meteor shower at the end of the year is better because the meteors have cooler colors. I am intrigued by this. So email him here, and let’s get him to explain why that is. Maybe for the next newsletter? Check out his story about other cool celestial events happening this month here.