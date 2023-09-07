PINPOINT WEATHER INSIDER NEWSLETTER

“Here comes the rain AND the heat again...” ☔☀🥵😳

ORLANDO, Fla. – Well, it was nice while it lasted!

Hey Insiders! Meteorologist Troy Bridges here.

After having to deal with Hurricane Idalia, we got a nice break from storms, rain chances, and extreme heat over the last few days.

We deserved it! Right?

In fact, we had low humidity — in Central Florida — In the SUMMER! What a treat!

We actually had a couple of “Top Down kind of Days!”

That’s something we don’t often see this time of year.

As you know, all good things must come to an end. Womp Womp.

We will increase humidity over the next couple of days as well as rain chances.

The weekend will not be a washout, but expect a higher coverage of rain than we’ve seen.

Of course, “feels like” temperatures will be well into the triple digits for the next few days.

Click here for more on this weekend’s changes.

Hottest August on record 🥵

Hey Insiders, it’s meteorologist Candace Campos! Who else LOVED the little break from the heat earlier this week? Man, did we deserve a break after the August we had!

After a stretch of excessive heat warnings, record-breaking days and nights, the numbers are officially in and it was a record-setting August in a few ways!

Click here to read more on how hot August was, and which locations actually saw their all-time hottest month ever on record!

Orlando and Daytona Beach just saw their hottest month ever on record.

Who else is hoping for a cooldown soon?

Weather pattern change on the way!

Hi y’all, it’s meteorologist Michelle Morgan talking about how the jet stream will be our friend next week. We’re always talking about atmospheric factors that steer big storms around but this time the jet stream will more than likely steer Hurricane Lee away from Florida.

As we approach the peak of hurricane season which is Sept. 10, the tropics remain busy with one named storm, a tropical depression and a small highlighted area. The big storm right now is Hurricane Lee. It’s growing and strengthening at a rapid rate.

In fact, it’s now a category 4 hurricane and is forecast to be a category 5 hurricane by Friday night as it goes under rapid intensification.

Due to the dip in the Jet Stream, it will also bring slightly cooler and drier air to numerous states next week, but not Florida. But that’s OK, right? I think many of us rather the heat than a tropical system any day. Click here to read more about how the Jet Stream will more than likely deflect Hurricane Lee away from the southeast.