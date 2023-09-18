Weak front drops rain chances in Central Florida. Here’s your workweek forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – A weak front is moving through Central Florida, bringing lower rain chances to the region.

Rain chances will be at 30% Monday afternoon, with most of the showers south of the Orlando metro.

It will be close to 90 degrees for most of Central Florida on Monday and highs will be in the middle- to upper 80s from Tuesday through the weekend.

Expect low rain chances on Tuesday, with drier air and lower humidity.

By Wednesday, we get back to our typical sea-breeze pattern, with increasing rain chances jumping to 50-60% through the weekend

Saturday marks the first day of fall.

Pinpointing to tropics

The National Hurricane Center has issued the last advisory on Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee, which was near Newfoundland early Monday.

The NHC has also issued its last advisory on Post-Tropical Cyclone Margot, located over the central subtropical Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Nigel, located over the central Atlantic.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by Wednesday.

Gradual development of the wave will be possible thereafter and a tropical depression could form late this week or next weekend while the system moves west across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance seven days stands at 40%.

Meantime, a non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast a form near the southeastern coast of the United States late this week.

This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics this weekend if it remains offshore while it moves slowly northward or northwestward.

This area of low pressure has zero chance of development in the next two days and a 30% chance of development within the next seven days.