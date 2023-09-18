Boil water advisory issued for some residents in DeBary, Orange City

Volusia County Water Resources and Utilities announced a precautionary boil water notice affecting all Southwest Interconnect Public Water System customers, including those in DeBary and Orange City.

According to a news release, water service in the affected area was temporarily interrupted at 5:10 p.m. on Sunday due to an electrical malfunction at the water treatment plant.

Full service was restored an hour later, officials said.

Despite the restoration, a precautionary boil water notice has been issued in accordance with guidelines from the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County, according to the release.

“Residents and commercial customers in the impacted area are advised to boil all tap water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes as a precautionary measure. A one-minute rolling boil is sufficient; please cool the water before using. Alternatively, bottled water may be used. For laundry, allow the water to run until clear before washing clothes. Any ice produced by automatic icemakers should be discarded,” the release read in part.

Officials said the precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey confirms the water is safe to drink.

Customers may contact the Volusia County Utilities Operations at 386-822-6465 for additional information.

