More storms expected across Central Florida. Some could be strong

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida will receive more rain Wednesday as another batch of storms is forecast to roll through the region.

Rain chances will be at 80%, thanks to a trough of low pressure sticking around.

There is a risk of some stronger storms late in the afternoon. Like Tuesday, storms will be the strongest from 5-9 p.m. Expect strong wind gusts, heavy rain and lightning.

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s for the next several days.

Pinpointing the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Philippe, located over the central tropical Atlantic. It will die out soon.

Central Tropical Atlantic (AL91)

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression is expected to form in the next day or two while the system moves west-northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic.

Most computer models show the system eventually turning north and out to sea.

There’s an 80% chance of development over the next 48 hours.

The next named storm will be called Rina.

Hurricane season runs through November.