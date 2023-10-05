Minimal rain across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fl. – Happy Thursday! Expect a pleasant day across Central Florida with a 10-20% coverage for showers and thunderstorms. Many locations are expected to see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s inland and middle 80s along coastal areas. A small craft advisory is in effect through this morning along the Atlantic coast with expected seas between 6-7′. The rip current risk remains moderate.

Rain Chances

Tonight, expect mainly clear skies with overnight low temperatures falling into the lower 70s.

Friday will be another pleasant start to the day. Mainly sunny skies with highs climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Minimal rain is expected though the afternoon hours across the area.

This weekend changes are on the way. Models are hinting at a cold front moving into the area bringing cooler air to the Central Florida. Saturday will be warm with highs in the upper 80s with no rain in the forecast. We won’t feel the cooler air until Sunday and Monday morning. Morning temperatures are expected to start off in the middle to upper 50s for our northern counties. Orange and Osceola Counties are expected to see morning temperatures start off in the middle 60s.

Daytime highs are expected to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s across the area and staying dry Sunday and Monday.