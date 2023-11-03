Vibrant sunsets; thick fog and chilly air to kick off November

We’ve got that fall feeling 🍂

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hey PinPoint Insiders, it's meteorologist Candace Campos! After a couple beautiful mornings, expect temperatures to continue to rebound for Friday and into the weekend.

Also this weekend, don’t forget that we get an EXTRA HOUR of sleep Saturday night, as Daylight Saving officially ends on Sunday at 2 a.m.

⚠ Why fog is thickest and most dangerous in the morning ⚠

Hey there, Insiders! It’s meteorologist Samara Cokinos with you. ‘Tis the season for fog, and it can really cause some issues on those early-morning commutes.

Read more about why fog is the worst in the morning, and a few things to keep in mind while driving through it

🪐 Reasons to look up in November! 🔭

Hey, guys! Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges with you. October was awesome for celestial events and while we don’t have something ultra-rare like a solar eclipse, there are some cool things to look for in our night sky!

The first one is up today...

Do sunsets get better in the fall? 🌅

There’s nothing like an autumn sunset! The vibrant reds, oranges, pinks and sometimes purple, illuminate the sky as the sun goes down. Sometimes it looks like it’s been photoshopped, am I right?

Hey y’all, meteorologist Michelle Morgan here talking about why the sunsets look so vibrant through the fall and winter seasons. There’s actually science behind it, which I find fascinating.

Click here to read how it all works.