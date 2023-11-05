Dry and breezy across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy Sunday! An area of high pressure keeps things breezy once again today.

The winds are expected to be stronger along the Atlantic coast out of the north between 10-20 mph.

Hazardous boating conditions are expected today with a small craft advisory in place through Sunday evening.

High rip current

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

It is a chilly start to the day, but temperatures will rebound nicely into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds are expected to become calmer later tonight.

Today

The upcoming work week looks great. We’ll be on a slow warming trend. No significant rain is expected for the next seven days and highs stay in the 80s all week.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: