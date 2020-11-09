Here’s how Eta is impacting Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in Brevard County are seeing an impact from Tropical Storm Eta after the storm made landfall in the Florida Keys on Sunday.

Over the weekend, the county was placed under a tropical storm warning and Brevard Public Schools announced all schools and district offices would be closed on Monday. The warning has since been discontinued but Eta is still expected to bring squally weather along the coast.

Satellite Beach resident Jamie Smith took her daughter to the coast to see the conditions from the storm.

[TRENDING: Eta drenches Florida | 2 killed in Orange County crash | Biden names COVID-19 task force]

“It’s very breezy, but I definitely expected it to be worse today,” Smith said. “I’m not too concerned. We might have some limbs down, but I don’t think that we’ll see any flooding or have any major damage.”

Early Monday, many areas in Brevard County saw sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph and tropical-storm force gusts.

County officials said the greatest threat from Eta was expected to be flooding rainfall, showers and squalls.

Chris Bersaud also came to the beach on Monday to witness the rough surf from a distance.

[COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s how Eta will impact Central Florida]

“You got to be prepared for it, be cautious,” Bersaud said. “You can’t be crazy and go jump in that water and swim now.”

Officials said residents should be prepared for worsening conditions along the coast, which could change depending on the track of Tropical Storm Eta.

“We pray that everything goes smooth, but that’s the balance of nature,” Bersaud said. “Just be cautions and be careful, that’s all. You have to protect yourself.”

Click here for a county-by-county breakdown of Eta’s impacts in Central Florida.