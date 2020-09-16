Get ready to rock: Godsmack, Staind frontmen to perform live together in Daytona

Are you ready to enjoy live music again?

You will soon get that chance when Godsmack and Staind frontmen perform together live in Daytona Beach in October.

For the first time ever, Sully Erna and Aaron Lewis will perform an unplugged show on the American Drive-In Tour on Oct. 23, according to event organizers.

[TRENDING: Mom kicked off flight after toddler won’t wear mask | Cops: Man stabs librarian in eye with scissors | UCF to conduct random COVID-19 tests on students]

The live concert will be a socially distanced, drive-in where up to four patrons per vehicle are allowed, event officials said.

Godsmack’s Erna said on the event’s website, “Me and Aaron Lewis? Onstage together…acoustic? Do I need to say more? Just don’t miss it! It may never happen again.”

This tour promises to bring rock fans back together for a unique, socially distanced experience.

“Sully and I have been friends for 25 years. We’ve been talking about doing something for the last 10 years,” said Staind’s Lewis. “The time has finally come. I couldn’t be more excited to be bringing this to you in such strange times.”

Neither a location or ticket sale date has been set for Daytona Beach, according to the event’s website.

The duo is also performing in cities across Kansas, Iowa, Wisconsin, Ohio, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi, Louisiana, North Carolina, Arizona and California.

For more information, click or tap here.