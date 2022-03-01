🔓Enter to win Blake Shelton concert tickets at Ole Red Orlando

Blake Shelton performs at day two of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Country music star Blake Shelton is headed to Orlando this month as part of his Spring Blake Tour ‘22.

Shelton is performing at two of his Ole Red restaurants with his Orlando concert happening on March 12.

News 6 got its hands on two pairs of tickets to the concert and is giving them away to Insiders.

You can enter once between March 1 and 8 a.m. on March 7.

The star’s concert in Orlando kicks off a month of fun with Spring Blake Tour where Ole Red will have performances from Friends from Team Blake, pop-up artists, big surprises, giveaways, signature drinks and more, according to the restaurant’s website.

