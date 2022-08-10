Milk District seeking local artists to design sculpture for new Orlando pocket park

The downtown connector trail in Primrose Pocket Park is expected to act as a gathering place and meeting spot for people.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Milk District is looking to spruce up the new pocket park in development near downtown Orlando with a sculpture, and city officials are looking for submissions from local artists.

The public art installation would live in the Primrose Pocket Park at the corner of South Primrose Drive and East Anderson Street, a part of the Downtown Connector Trail segment of the Downtown Loop.

“We are thrilled to work with the City of Orlando on this project, giving a local voice to the selection of the art that will go in our area. The pocket park will serve as a gateway, welcoming visitors into the District and help connect us to the rest of the City,” Zac Alfson, executive director of The Milk District Main Street, said in a news release. “This kind of amenity gives life to public spaces and lends a sense of place to the bigger trail project, and it’s an opportunity to support the artists who make a life and a living in Central Florida.”

Organizers said they are looking for a proposal that encompasses two sites within the park space, part of the city’s Downtown Loop project, which officials hope will serve as a place for people to gather. City officials added the winning artist would be granted a budget of $70,000.

Interested artists must submit their proposals by Monday, Oct. 17. A final decision can be expected by the end of 2022 before the spring 2023 installation.

The Downtown Loop where the sculpture will sit is “a multi-use trail project, that when finished, will create an 8.5-mile loop through the greater downtown Orlando area and will provide residents with a car-free option to access shopping, dining, entertainment, parks, offices and services,” according to the district’s website.

For more information on the sculpture submission process, click here.

