Mickey, Minnie Mouse celebrate 94th birthday with Disney+ documentary

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two of Walt Disney World’s most famous mascots are set to celebrate their 94th birthday on Friday, Nov. 18.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse made their animation debut (with sound) nearly a century ago on Nov. 18, 1928, in the cartoon short “Steamboat Willie,” which marked a turning point for Walt Disney and his studio.

While Mickey Mouse had been featured in two other cartoons before then, “Steamboat Willie” provided Walt Disney Studio with the opportunity to include synchronized sound with the animation — something revolutionary for the time.

Since then, the studio went on to create many more memorable works, including “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Pinocchio,” and “Cinderella,” among many others.

Walt Disney World recognizes Nov. 18 as the official birthday of both Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and this year, the company will be releasing a documentary dedicated to their history, titled “Mickey: The Story of a Mouse.”

The film will focus on Mickey Mouse’s rise to stardom and his impact on Walt Disney’s career in animation since the late 1920s.

“Mickey: The Story of a Mouse” will be streamed exclusively on Disney+ starting Nov. 18.

