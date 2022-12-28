Hold the ap-paws: Acro-Cats to perform at Orlando theater

Tuna and The Rock Cats Rescue is bringing the Acro-Cats to Orlando in January, according to the nonprofit's website.

ORLANDO, Fla. – What do you call a troupe of trained domesticated house cats who perform tricks and songs on stage? The Acro-Cats.

This ragtag group of orphans, rescues and strays previously featured on Netflix’s “Cat People” is coming to the Orlando Repertory Theatre in January.

Audience members can see felines “riding skateboards, jumping through hoops, ringing bells, balancing on balls, and performing other feats of agility and entertainment” as well as listen to the coolest cats in the music business: Tuna and the Rock Cats, accompanied by the Jazz Cats.

Samantha Martin, director of the Rock Cats Rescue board, and her fellow Acro-Cats use clicker training and positive reinforcement to train the troupe to perform the complex stunts.

The tour supports the Rock Cats Rescue nonprofit and its mission to save cats “one click at a time” by educating the public on the benefits of clicker training, rescuing and fostering homeless cats and implementing training programs in shelters across the nation, according to the group’s website.

The Acro-Cats will perform at the Orlando Repertory Theatre on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

