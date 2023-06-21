Arcade, esports venue coming to 16-story downtown Orlando apartment building

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new esports venue and arcade is opening up in Florida at the Society Orlando residential complex, according to a release by Velocity Esports.

The company announced on Tuesday that it secured a lease for the ground floor of the tower, which is still under construction at 434 N. Orange Ave. According to the building’s website, it is scheduled to open sometime this summer.

The Velocity Esports venue will provide esports lounges, arcade games and prizes, social gaming lounges, live tournaments and other in-person entertainment features, the company’s release shows.

Velocity Esports has other locations in Las Vegas and Kentucky, but the Orlando site will mark the company’s first foray into Florida.

“As part of Velocity Esports’ expansion strategy into Florida, Orlando was the perfect choice with its growing residential population and the opportunity to capitalize on the more than 74 million annual visitors to the region,” Executive Chairman Philip Kaplan said. “We are excited to have our concept join such a forward-looking project like Society Orlando and are eager to welcome customers in 2024.”

Alongside its more than 100 esports titles, Velocity Esports said it will also offer select dining and craft beverages at its nearby Bar & Grill.

Meanwhile, Society Orlando is set to become a 16-story development that provides nearly apartment suites at “attainable prices,” alongside other features like a rooftop pool, communal dining hall and fitness center.

“Society Orlando is one of the largest multifamily projects under development in Downtown Orlando today, providing Velocity Esports with a live-in customer base and continued foot traffic thanks to the building’s central location in the Central Business District,” said Carey Jaffee of JLL, the corporation behind Velocity Esports.

