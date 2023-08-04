It’s International Beer Day! Celebrate at these Central Florida spots

ORLANDO, Fla. – Friday is International Beer Day and while you may not need an occasion to celebrate, why not take advantage of the “holiday” to try out a Central Florida brewery?
We’ve compiled a list of some local breweries you can enjoy, whether it be a refreshing ale, lager or sour.
And you can enjoy these places on any day if you need a cooldown from the Florida heat.
Cheers!
Brevard County
- Bugnutty Brewing Company located at 225 King Street Unit B in Cocoa
- Dirty Oar Beer Company located at 329 King Street in Cocoa
- Carib Brewery USA located at 200 Imperial Blvd. in Cape Canaveral
- Intracoastal Brewing Company located at 652 W. Eau Gallie Blvd. in Melbourne
- Playalinda Brewing Company - Hardware Store located at 5220 S. Washington Ave. and 305 S. Washington Ave. in Titusville
- Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Company located at 1002 E. New Haven Ave. in Melbourne
Flagler County
- Coquina Coast Brewing Company located at 318 Moody Blvd. in Flagler Beach
- The Brown Dog located at 215 St Joe Plaza Drive in Palm Coast
Lake County
- Clermont Brewing Company located at 750 W. Desoto Street in Clermont
- Suncreek Brewery located at 790 W. Minneola Ave. in Clermont
- Wolf Branch Brewing located at 119 N. Bay Street in Eustis and at 100 E. 4th Ave. in Mount Dora
- Brü Tap House located at 143 E. Main Street in Tavares
- Mammoth Oak Brewing Company located at 1107 W. N. Blvd. Suite 26 in Leesburg
- Bully Brewing Inc. located at 2204 Griffin Road in Leesburg
- Serendipity Brews located at 144 W. 5th Ave. in Mount Dora
Orange County
- Tactical Brewing Co. located at 4882 New Broad Street in Orlando
- Sideward Brewing Co. located at 210 N. Bumby Ave. Suite C in Orlando
- Dead Lizard Brewing Company located at 4507 36th Street Building C in Orlando
- Three Odd Guys Brewing located at 48 E. 5th Street in Apopka
- Toll Road Brewing Company located at 101 W. McKey Street in Ocoee
- Crooked Can Brewing Company located at 426 W. Plant Street in Winter Garden
Seminole County
- Sanford Brewing Company — Maitland located at 160 Independence Lane Suite B in Maitland
- Sanford Brewing Company located at 400 Sanford Ave. in Sanford
- Celery City Craft Beer Garden located at 114 S. Palmetto Ave. in Sanford
- Bowigens Beer Company located at 1014 FL-436 in Casselberry
- Hourglass Brewing located at 480 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd. Suite 1020 in Longwood
Volusia County
- Beach Side Brew Pub located at 1368 Ocean Shore Blvd. in Ormond Beach
- New Smyrna Beach Brewing Company located at 143 Canal Street in New Smyrna Beach
- Ormond Brewing Company located at 301 Division Ave. #15 in Ormond Beach
- Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co. located at 111 W. Georgia Ave. in DeLand
