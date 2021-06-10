New line of Barbies made from recycled plastic

Barbie is going green.

Mattel released a new line of Barbies made from plastic it says would otherwise end up in oceans.

The “Barbie loves the ocean” collection includes three dolls, a beach shack playset, and other accessories.

The dolls and accessories are $9.99 each, while the beach shack playset is $19.99.

Mattel says they’re made of 90% plastic that has been recovered from within 30 miles of waterways and recycled.

The material will be sourced from areas in Mexico’s Baja peninsula that are trying to mitigate plastic waste pollution.

The company says the new Barbies are in line with its commitment to using 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all its products and packaging by 2030.