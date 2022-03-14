66º

🔓SHOW US: How are you having fun on spring break?

Submissions shared on News 6 on March 18

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Crystal Moyer

Dr. P. Phillips Community Park, Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s spring break for most Central Florida students.

If you’re out having fun with your children or grandchildren, we want to see all the exciting activities you’re taking part in.

Whether it’s the beach, theme park, new restaurant, local park, activities at home and more, we want to see the fun.

Your photo submissions could be shown on News 6 at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, March 18. So get those photos in now using the gallery below.

(If you’ve already had spring break or it’s upcoming, feel free to share something fun you’ve done lately.)

