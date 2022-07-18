88º

Food

Wendy’s offering free fry deal through July

Free fries with purchase of Frosty through app

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Tags: Florida Foodie, Consumer, Wendy's, Food
Starting Monday, July 11, Fans Can Get Their FREE Five-Day Fry Fix with any Mobile Purchase in the Wendy’s App (Hand-out, Wendy's)

Wendy’s celebrated National Fry Day last week with a week-long deal. Now, the fast-food chain announced it’s giving away free fries for the rest of July.

Starting July 18, Wendy’s customers can get a free medium fry with the purchase of any size Frosty with a mobile order through its app.

[TRENDING: Florida woman found dead after falling in pond, being grabbed by 2 gators, sheriff says | 10 years in Florida: Wawa celebrates anniversary with free drink | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Wendy’s said the offer includes the limited-time strawberry Frosty.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

email