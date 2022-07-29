Spicy Cinnamon Toast Crunch coming in August

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is coming in hot -- literally!

Check out this spicy spin on the classic: Cinnafuego Toast Crunch.

The limited-edition cereal takes the cinnamon and sugar combo we all know and love and ups the ante with hot peppers.

It’s meant for snacking, but a spicy breakfast cereal could really wake you up.

The new cereal goes on sale Aug. 12 at Walmart.com.

