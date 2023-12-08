The Knot House set to open next month in Volusia County

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Bright red chairs, black tables and a smiling cartoon garlic knot will greet guest next month when The Knot House opens in New Smyrna Beach.

It will be located at 1001 Canal Street.

Carling Ponder and Hanni’El Gutierrez are behind the brand of three food trucks, monthly pop-ups at UCF, and this new eatery, as she previously told News 6.

Before building The Knot House, the duo started with the food truck Rollin’ Dough in 2019. It was originally going to be a side hustle, but they could ‘knot’ believe the success they had.

“This journey has definitely been a learning experience. It will be three years since we had the vision of The Knot House, and it’s finally happening,” Ponder said. “Not only have we been building out this restaurant, but we’ve been running multiple food trucks full time, so it’s definitely been a process, but to see it on the last stages is exciting.”

Right now, the plan is to continue running at least one of its food trucks while they get the brick-and-motor up and running, Ponder said.

The Knot brand is known for its oversized garlic knots, sliders with garlic knots as buns and salads. However, The Knot House will also see some new items that aren’t at its pop-ups, such as pasta, and new flavors of sliders like steak and spicy shrimp, Ponder said.

Ponder is looking to hire 12 to 15 more employees for the 2,500-square-foot shop. It is not known what the hours of operations will be at this time.

