Large chunk of ice falls from sky through Florida home’s roof (Martin County Sheriff's Office)

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no it’s falling ice. Wait, what?

A Palm City homeowner had a large, heavy piece of ice fall through their home’s roof Wednesday, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies posted to Facebook writing, “a startling start to the morning for a homeowner in the Danforth community in Palm City after a large, solid, heavy piece of ice fell from the sky and landed on the home’s roof.”

Photos posted show a hole in the roof and a very large and thick piece of ice on the ground.

Thankfully, the ice hit the edge of the room and hit the ground outside and not inside the home.

Deputies said there were no injuries and no other reports of damage.

And there’s no explanation of where the falling ice came from, deputies shared in the post.

