Teen beaten during Orange County home invasion, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are searching for two people who broke into an Orange County home and attacked a teen inside before taking off in a stolen vehicle, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the 18-year-old victim was sleeping at the home on Sheringham Road just before 8 a.m. when the pair entered the home, beat the teen and stole some of his personal items. It’s unclear how the assailants entered the home.

After the attack, the pair stole a vehicle and fled in it, deputies said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said no arrests have been made and investigators are still working to learn more about possible suspects. Information about the stolen vehicle has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

