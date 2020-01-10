Pedestrian struck, killed in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night in Port Orange, police said.

The fatal crash was reported around 9:05 p.m. near Ridgewood Avenue and Katherine Street.

Port Orange police said officers were called to the area after a vehicle struck the pedestrian. The victim was taken to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach and later died, police said.

The victim’s name has not been released.

No one else was injured in the crash, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to Port Orange police at 386-506-5838.