University of Florida mandates all classes to be moved online amid coronavirus concerns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida has instructed all faculty to move classes online no later than March 16 due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, according to an email sent to university employees.

In an email from the Associate Provost, the change to class meetings is required.

The Dean of the College of Journalism and Communications has asked all faculty within the department to be ready to make the switch by Friday.

The university has offered assistance to instructors, offering both technological and curricular support, according to the email.

