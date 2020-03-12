Reedy Creek firefighters self-isolate after attending conference with coronavirus connection

Seven Reedy Creek Fire Department staff are self-isolating after attending an EMS conference in Tampa where a guest was later confirmed to have the coronavirus, officials with the Reedy Creek Improvement District said.

One firefighter who traveled to an area affected by the coronavirus pandemic and six fire personal who attended the conference in Tampa have been asked to stay home for 14 days, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, District Communication Manager Eryka Washington said in an email.

Firefighters and EMS in the Reedy Creek Improvement District serve all four Walt Disney World Resort theme parks, Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista, according to the District’s website.

There have been no COVID-19 cases yet in Osceola County. As of Thursday, there are 35 Florida-related cases between in-state patients and people recovering out of state, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The coronavirus, prompting the cancellation of numerous events across the U.S. this week, including professional sports games, but Florida’s major theme parks, including Disney World, remain open.

Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19 can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 866-779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

