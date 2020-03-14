Office of Orange County Commissioner Emily Bonilla to self-quarantine

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The office of Orange County Commissioner Emily Bonilla will self-quarantine until March 19, Commissioner Bonilla said in a statement.

Commissioner Bonilla said she has cold-like symptoms after recent travel.

She said she did not meet the CDC requirements for coronavirus testing but she wants to take precautionary steps to limit exposure to the public.

District 5 events have been canceled until further notice, according to Commissioner Bonilla.

A 41-year-old Orange County man who tested positive for the coronavirus was at Mar-a-Lago the same time as President Donald Trump, according to Dr. Raul Pino with the Florida Department of Health.

On Saturday, the Florida Department of Health announced 25 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

