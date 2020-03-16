Orange County suspends evictions amid coronavirus fears

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – All eviction activities have been suspended in Orange County amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The safety and well-being of our residents and visitors is a top priority for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said investigators will follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease and Control.

Investigators want to remind people they are still responding to calls for service.

“We are working to make sure that if we are called to assist, we have the adequate resources to keep all deputies safe and protected from exposure,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies remind people they can also file reports online for cases like vehicle burglaries, lost property, and identity theft. You can file a report at this link.

“We are all in this together and practicing social distancing measures is one of the best ways we can prevent Coronavirus from further spreading in our community,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Florida’s latest resident coronavirus patient total is at 137.

