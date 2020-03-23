Coronavirus: How Florida compares to other states

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, here’s a look at the statistics for several states and the measures each one is taking to control the outbreak.

As of Monday morning, Florida had the fifth most confirmed cases of coronavirus, standing at 1,171 cases, resulting in 14 deaths. Figures for all states, however, were not yet available.

The seven states with the most cases were:

1. New York: 16,916 cases

2. Washington: 1,996 cases

3. New Jersey: 1,914 cases

4. California: 1,840 cases

5. Florida: 1,171 cases

6. Illinois: 1,050 cases

7. Michigan: 1,038 cases

** Please note that states release their updated official information at different times; all of the statistics in this story show the most updated COVID-19 statistics at the time of publication.

Here’s a closer look at the top three states.

President Trump activated National Guard for assistance. Army Corps engineers plan to build four medical stations, creating over 1,000 beds for patients needing treatment.

Testing is free for all eligible New Yorkers, as ordered by a healthcare provider.

Hundreds of thousands of masks, respirators, face shields, gowns, gloves and other medical equipment has been sent to the state by President Donald Trump. The New York State Department of Health has ordered 100% of the workforce to stay home, excluding essential services.

All non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason are temporarily banned.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order called “New York State on PAUSE” to create a 10-point policy that includes a directive that all nonessential businesses statewide must close in-office personnel functions.

All barbershops, hair salons, tattoo or piercing salons, nail salons, hair removal services and related personal care services are closed to the public.

Casinos, gyms, theaters, retail shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys are closed until further notice.

Bars and restaurants are closed, but takeout can be ordered during the period of closure.

