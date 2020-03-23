Coronavirus: How Florida compares to other states
More than 1,100 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sunshine State
As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, here’s a look at the statistics for several states and the measures each one is taking to control the outbreak.
As of Monday morning, Florida had the fifth most confirmed cases of coronavirus, standing at 1,171 cases, resulting in 14 deaths. Figures for all states, however, were not yet available.
The seven states with the most cases were:
1. New York: 16,916 cases
2. Washington: 1,996 cases
3. New Jersey: 1,914 cases
4. California: 1,840 cases
5. Florida: 1,171 cases
6. Illinois: 1,050 cases
7. Michigan: 1,038 cases
** Please note that states release their updated official information at different times; all of the statistics in this story show the most updated COVID-19 statistics at the time of publication.
FLORIDA: 1,171 cases, 14 deaths
- Orange County officials enacted a curfew to be enforced by the sheriff’s office, which orders residents must stay home from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Drive-up testing sites have been established by private medical companies, universities and doctor offices in The Villages, Ocala and Leesburg. A federal testing site is expected to open in Orange County Wednesday. Jacksonville and Miami also have federal testing sites established.
- Schools have closed, some through the remainder of the school year. Some graduations have also been canceled.
- No one is allowed to eat inside of restaurants, but food vendors are allowed to prepare meals for pick-up and delivery, including alcohol.
- All state parks have been closed.
- Theme parks, including Universal and Disney, have shut down.
- Parking lots to some beaches closed but beaches remain open.
Here’s a closer look at the top three states.
NEW YORK: 16,887 cases, 150 deaths
- President Trump activated National Guard for assistance. Army Corps engineers plan to build four medical stations, creating over 1,000 beds for patients needing treatment.
- Testing is free for all eligible New Yorkers, as ordered by a healthcare provider.
- Hundreds of thousands of masks, respirators, face shields, gowns, gloves and other medical equipment has been sent to the state by President Donald Trump. The New York State Department of Health has ordered 100% of the workforce to stay home, excluding essential services.
- All non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason are temporarily banned.
- Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order called “New York State on PAUSE” to create a 10-point policy that includes a directive that all nonessential businesses statewide must close in-office personnel functions.
- All barbershops, hair salons, tattoo or piercing salons, nail salons, hair removal services and related personal care services are closed to the public.
- Casinos, gyms, theaters, retail shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys are closed until further notice.
- Bars and restaurants are closed, but takeout can be ordered during the period of closure.
WASHINGTON: 2,025 CASES, 95 DEATHS
- The Washington State Department of Health and the Office of the Insurance Commissioner waived COVID-19 testing fees.
- Dine-in restaurants, food courts, bars, taverns, coffee shops, doughnut shops, ice cream shops, wine/beer tasting venues, breweries, distilleries and airport restaurants are all closed to in-house dining. To-go and delivery options are available.
- Entertainment venues, gyms and fitness studios, public events and gatherings, convention centers, hair and nail salons, youth sports, youth clubs and senior/hobby clubs have been ordered to close until further notice.
- State parks are closed to new campers, and current long-term campers are being phased out.
- All gatherings with more than 50 people are prohibited.
- A request to federal government has been made for additional personal protective equipment.
- Gov. Jay Inslee sent a letter to President Trump requesting that the federal government dispatch the U.S.S. Mercy to the Puget Sound region as part of their Major Disaster Declaration.
- All elective surgeries and dental services have been halted to reserve equipment for medical professionals working with COVID-19 positive patients.
CALIFORNIA: 1,840 cases, 33 deaths
- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced all Californians should stay home as much as possible.
- Federal Emergency Management Agency plans to ship eight mobile hospital units to California within 48 hours, adding an additional 2,000 beds for patient support.
- A Presidential Major Disaster Declaration has been secured to support emergency response.
- Restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, gyms, retail shops and most corporate offices are closed, except essential businesses.
- There are 22 commercial and private labs across the state.
- Seven counties near Silicon Valley have been ordered to shelter in place, not to leave home except for absolutely essential needs like grocery shopping. The order is in place until further notice.
- Many schools have been ordered to close through at least May 1.
- Dine-in restaurants, bars and nightclubs, entertainment venues, gyms and fitness studios, public events and gatherings, convention centers, hair and nail salons are ordered to close until further notice.
- Parking lots for popular beaches are closed. Public beaches are still open.
