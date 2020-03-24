More than 88,500 grab-n-go meals served to Central Florida students in first day of program

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Thousands of students and parents opted to collect grab-n-go meals from Central Florida schools, according to Tuesday’s school district data.

Most Central Florida school districts launched their program’s Monday. On the first day of the food program, at least 88,573 students were handed food.

These numbers spanned across Central Florida school districts that organized pick up locations, practicing social distancing while supplying school lunches and breakfast to families who may rely on these daily meals.

These free meal programs are also meant to bring relief to families uncertain how the coronavirus will impact their upcoming paychecks if they are told to stay home -- possibly without pay.

The meals are offered to any student 18 or younger, regardless if they previously qualified for the district’s free or reduced meal programs.

Most meal programs are expected to run during the extended spring break time, which ends March 27, as schools transition to online distance learning.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the State Department of Education previously said students would not be returning to campus until at least April 15, advising districts to be prepared to extend the school year into the summer.

Below is a list of the number of meals handed out by county:

Orange County: 50,409 Meals

Seminole County: 4,142 Meals

Volusia County: 5,900 Meals

Brevard County: 15,600 Meals

Flagler County: 1,252 Meals

Lake County: 8,592 Meals

Sumter County: 740 Meals

Osceola County: 1,938 Students served

Marion County: Meal program to start Tuesday

