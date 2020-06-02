St. Cloud cancels Fourth of July fireworks show

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Fourth of July fireworks show in St. Cloud has been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to city officials.

City officials said the current social distancing guidelines do not include public gatherings.

More than 7,500 usually attend the show at the Lakefront, according to city officials.

“It definitely won’t be the same not having fireworks and many families near and far gathered at the lakefront to enjoy this event, but we have to be sure to keep the public’s safety in our best interest. We look forward to the future when we can return to creating lasting memories together,” City Manager Bill Sturgeon said.

Orlando has also canceled the city’s Fourth of July fireworks show, the show would have been held at Lake Eola.

Palm Bay will have a drive-in showing of “National Treasure” on July 4 behind the Ted Whitlock Community Center in Fred Poppe Regional Park instead of having a fireworks show.

The fireworks show at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs has been canceled.

Deltona postponed the city’s fireworks show and have moved the show to Labor Day weekend in September.

New Smyrna Beach has also postponed the city’s fireworks show.

Orange City has canceled the city’s fireworks show.

DeLand is considering rescheduling the city’s fireworks show.

Port Orange’s fireworks show has also been postponed.