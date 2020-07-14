LIVE UPDATES: Seminole County leaders discuss how to reopen schools

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County School Board will meet Tuesday to determine the county’s plan to send students back to school either in-person or virtually in August as COVID-19 cases across Florida continue to rise by the thousands on a daily basis.

Seminole County schools leaders will meet for a day-long work session at 8:30 a.m. The school board and district staff members have been working on details for reopening for in-person learning after the Florida Department of Education issued an executive order telling schools to physically reopen in August.

In late June, a Seminole County School District task force met to discuss a variety of ideas on how to reopen safely and go over results from a parent survey gauging how they feel about certain safety measures. Some ideas included requiring masks, limiting student movement throughout the day and creating a secondary clinic where anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms can be isolated.

The work session will lay out district-specific details for reopening Seminole County schools, safety standards and how to handle any possible coronavirus infections for the 2020-2021 school year.

In Seminole County, nearly 4,500 people have tested positive for the respiratory illness since March, including 24 fatalities.

Following the work session the school board will then meet at 5 p.m. and are expected to approve the final safety plan for campuses to reopen.

The presentation used during the session can be viewed by clicking here.

9:25 a.m.

Seminole County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Walt Griffin reiterated to board members that the health and safety of all staff and students was of the utmost importance when considering school reopening plans.

“You’re going to see a distance learning option, and more specificity, related to cleaning and sanitizing, and your the challenge of for us is yes, this is about our 67,000 students, but we also care very deeply about our 8,000 employees and coming up with something that meets what we have to do statutorily is very, it’s complicated, and it’s important,” Griffin said. “So I’m very, very open board members to your feedback on today’s draft. After this work session I will rework and insert what we have to put in to make this plan the best that it can be with the understanding that this situation is changing, daily, we get ongoing reports of different situations. But I want our employees to feel more comfortable than they are feeling right now.”

9:15 a.m.

School district leaders discussed the results of a survey gauging employee feedback on school reopening plans.

Leaders said 70% of Seminole County Public School employees participated in the survey.

Based on the survey, given to staff members in early July, three categories were identified as important topics for employees:

Masks and coverings: staff expressed concerns that masks should be required or mandatory as part of school reopening plans Distance learning: some staff members expressed strongly that distance learning options should be a more prominent part of SCPS reopening plans Cleaning and sanitizing: staff members expressed their feelings that special attention needed to be given to ensuring all school environments and facilities should be consistently kept as sanitized as possible

9:05 a.m.

Dr. Todd Husty, Seminole County’s medical director, was asked how schools should handle sending students home should they display any possible symptoms of COVID-19.

“So anybody with an acute illness that is not previously identified, and even then you should probably, if it’s previously identified, you might want to take a temp, because the person who has asthma may think they have asthma back, but it’s not, it’s coronavirus, you know,” Husty said. “So instead of the kids are going to be getting fevers, I mean not every kid is without symptoms. So, again, it’s an acute illness not previously identified, like the exacerbation of a chronic condition.”

9 a.m.

Dr. Todd Husty, Seminole County’s medical director, was asked if he would be comfortable sending his school-aged children back to school if he had them.

“I believe I (would) choose yes, but I also didn’t have other a lot of other people to worry about as far as it people at risk, and nobody is really at risk in my life,” Husty said.

Husty also said that there is a chance children could be asymptomatic carriers for COVID-19, reiterating the importance of social distancing and hygiene in schools.

“We don’t have good hard data, as far as I could find, but it appears that kids have asymptomatic disease as often, or maybe even more often than symptomatic disease,” Husty said. “That’s why temperature taking, yeah, it’s fine, if you find a positive you can send them home. But the negative doesn’t really tell you anything. So there’s, there’s going to be a fair amount of asymptomatic carriers.”

8:50 a.m.

Dr. Todd Husty, Seminole County’s medical director, encouraged school board members to consider pushing back the start date of the school year.

“I‘m a little concerned about the trajectory (cases of COVID-19 have) been taking lately. And I know that you’ve probably considered postponing. I think that if that’s viable, you should do it,” Husty said. “The trajectory is just not what we’d like to see. We’ve started going down right now that’s a no brainer. I mean I think then everybody’s doing something right but we haven’t proven to the community to doing all the right stuff stops this (disease). I think you’re going to get a lot of pushback on people who don’t have confidence in facial covering, social distancing, washing environmental surfaces. I don’t think they have that confidence right now, because, by the way, this is a very psychological thing.”

8:30 a.m.

Dr. Todd Husty, Seminole County’s medical director, discusses the risks associated with children returning to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is risk. I mean, no matter what you do, you cannot get rid of all the risk, no matter what you decide upon, and parents probably need to know that they need to know that we can’t get rid of all risk, but the risk is small,” Husty said. “Oh by the way, so then there’s the risk of taking it home to mom and dad. Well there. It’s interesting is that when you compare the numbers for the 30 to 40 year olds and the 40.”

7 a.m.

Seminole County spokesman Michael Lawrence told News 6 on Tuesday that the district is planning on an August 10 start date. Orange County, meanwhile, announced earlier in the day that officials will ponder a proposal to move back the start date to August 21.

6 a.m.

SCPS will hold a work session Tuesday ahead of a school board meeting at 5:30 p.m. as the district hopes to finalize plans to reopen its schools next month.