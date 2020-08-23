School in six Central Florida counties starts on Monday

Parents in several Central Florida counties are getting their kids ready to go back to school.

Monday marks the first day of school for students in Osceola, Flagler, Brevard, Sumter, Marion and Lake counties.

In Marion County, school district officials said 70% of students signed up for traditional learning with the remainder of students learning online.

On Friday, Emerald Shores Elementary School principal Stacy Houston said the school was putting the final touches on their safety measures.

"We've had our assistant principal going around painting blue marks so that students can see how far six feet is. Teachers are calling asking if we can see their room set up to make sure everything's okay," Houston said.

In Brevard County, pallets of personal protective equipment were delivered to every school.

But as of Friday, 5,500 students were still unregistered. The district said many parents weren't sure about the different learning options.

Rockledge High School Spanish teacher Lucha Hunt said it's coming down to the wire for teachers.

“One day at a time. I think all of the teachers are very preoccupied. Hopefully, everything’s going to be alright, that we follow the safety procedures so that we can keep teaching our students,” Lucha said.

Lake County schools held a nearly two-hour-long ‘Question and Answer’ session this weekend to help students and families prepare for Lake County Virtual School. Guidance counselor Stacie Clark led the discussion.

The district also delivered 4,000 Chromebooks to schools this week and another 5,400 laptops are going out to students in the coming days.

"We know we have grown by leaps and bounds. We're having growing pains is the way I look at it right now, but it's all going to work out and we're all going to be good in the end," Clark said.

Earlier this month Osceola County schools superintendent Dr. Debra Pace showed News 6 what classrooms will look like when students return. Safety measures in place include spacing desks apart, using one-direction hallways, and having staff track where students sit to help with contact tracing.

“All our schools will be using seating charts in our classrooms, as well as on our buses so we know where students are seated including who they might’ve been around,” Pace said.