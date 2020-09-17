Halloween Horror Night veterans create hair-raising maze at ‘Orlando Forum of Fear’

ORLANDO, Fla – Premier dinner entertainment venue, the Orlando Forum, is about to transform into a frightfully fun Halloween event.

The venue along International Drive will host a new dinner show called “The Dark Seance: A Haunted Dinner Experience,” and offer a haunted maze called the “Tunnel of the Damned.”

As you stand at the edge of the tunnel you fear that you may become lost. As you gaze forward and hear something screeching just beyond your field of vision, you understand that you may never return. But as you stare into the light emanating from the darkened passageway you know one thing is certain. The only way out is through. (Orlando Forum)

The haunted house attraction has been designed and created by Halloween Horror Nights veterans Patrick Braillard and Kim Gromoll.

Leaders said the maze will feature 20 masked actors and will wind 480 linear feet of horrifying madness through the venue. Throughout the fall season, the maze will change and transform into new themes including “City Overtaken” and “Apocalypse.”

Dinner show experience called "The Dark Seance: A Haunted Dinner Experience," nightly at 6 p.m., and will include a three-course dinner and immersive, historic horror experience led by medium, "Claire Voyant." (Orlando Forum)

During the “Dark Seance Haunted Dinner Experience,” guests will be treated to a four-course dinner and hear tales of the most notorious and nefarious souls to ever walk among the living. Leaders said on the website that skilled mediums will open the gateway to the “beyond” to allow for an unbelievable and unsettling experience.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaders have put guidelines in place that include social distancing protocols, face-covering requirements and enhanced sanitation.

The dinner experience costs $87.50 per person and runs daily at 6 p.m. with a limited capacity.

Tickets for the “Tunnel of the Damned” will range from $15 to $25.

The Forum will also feature special children nights from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on select dates, when the haunted maze’s effects will be turned down for the enjoyment of children aged 7 to 12 and their accompanying parents or guardians.