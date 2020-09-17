Mobile COVID-19 testing site coming to Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – For one day only next week, a mobile coronavirus testing site will be up and operating at Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center in Orlando.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday to anyone with an appointment, regardless of whether they have symptoms as long as they are at least 18 years old and have a valid ID to provide they’re an Orange County or Orlando resident.

Nasal swab tests will be performed for free and GENETWORx will process the samples and distribute the results.

Appointments will open Friday at 8 a.m. To make one, click here.