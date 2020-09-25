U.S. Postal Service unveils its Holiday Delights stamp

The U.S. Postal Service unveiled this year’s crop of holiday stamps Thursday.

This is the Holiday Delight stamp. It comes in four different designs.

The Postal Service says each design “will add a touch of whimsy to your holiday mailings.”

[TRENDING: DeSantis to lift restaurant limits in Fla. | Here’s how to track your mail-in ballot | How can I tell difference between flu and COVID-19?]

The stamp art was inspired by folk art and features four items that represent Christmas, a Christmas tree, an ornament, a stuffed stocking and a prancing reindeer.

Each design is in the traditional Christmas colors of red, green and white.

The Holiday Delights stamps are available nationwide.

The forever stamp costs 55 cents per stamp and $11 for a book of 20.