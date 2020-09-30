Man chases down suspect after nearly being carjacked, police say

MASCOTTE, Fla. – A man who was nearly carjacked in front of his son chased after the suspect in the case even after the man shot at him, according to the Mascotte Police Department.

Police said the victim was with his son Tuesday morning when they stopped at a baseball field so the boy could see it and that’s when a tan Nissan stopped next to them and two men got out of the vehicle.

Records show Victor Alejandro Ortega and another man approached the victim’s vehicle and Ortega repeatedly tried to open the door to the victim’s sedan but was unsuccessful.

Ortega then pointed a pistol at the victim and attempted to pull him out of the car, according to the report.

The victim tried to drive away but his car was stuck in mud and at that time, Ortega told him not to drive off since he had a previously sustained injury to his hand, authorities said.

Records show Ortega then fired two shots, got back into the Nissan and drove off.

Police said the victim was able to get his car out of the mud and so he chased after the Nissan while his son called 911.

The chase stopped when someone in the Nissan fired shots toward the victim’s sedan, according to the affidavit. The victim then saw the vehicle stop and saw two occupants get out and run into a wooded area.

A woman who lives in that area said two men approached her and asked to hide on her property because they were being chased, records show.

As the victim was speaking with officers, police said Ortega approached the scene and began yelling at the victim.

Ortega said the victim approached him at the baseball field and began arguing with him for an unknown reason, according to the report. Records show Ortega said he accidentally fired the gun two to three times when he fell to the ground as the victim drove off.

Ortega is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking with a firearm, discharging a firearm in public, shooting a deadly missile into a conveyance and improper exhibition of a firearm.

It’s unclear if any other arrests have been made in the case.