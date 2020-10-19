Orange County posts wait time for each early voting location

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County has posted the wait time for each early voting location.

Voters can view the wait times at this link.

Voters on Monday said they waited for more than two hours to cast their ballot.

The county offers 20 different early voting locations.

The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Nov. 1.

The Orange County site will show voters five different status times.

The status times are: