DeLAND, Fla. – A 25-year-old motorcylist was killed and the driver of a car was injured during a crash Tuesday morning in DeLand, according to police.

Records show Josh Hillman was riding a black Suzuki motorcycle south on North Amelia Avenue when he crashed into a Pontiac that was crossing at the intersection of East Church Street.

Hillman, 25, died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Pontiac was taken to an area hospital for treatment.