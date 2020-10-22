Armed man barricaded inside International Drive hotel room, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A guest at an International Drive hotel who refused to leave the property barricaded himself in a room with a gun as law enforcement officers tried to confront him, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the WoodSpring Suites extended-stay hotel at about 2:50 p.m. Thursday because someone reported that the guest refused to leave the property and had a gun.

Records show the man went into a room with a gun still in his hand as deputies arrived and he’s remained inside since.

As of 6 p.m., deputies said the man is contained and they’re attempting to coax him out of the room.