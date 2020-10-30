Arrest made in Orange Blossom Trail shootout that left man injured, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An accused gunman who was involved in a shootout on Orange Blossom Trail Thursday morning has been arrested on an attempted murder charge, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received multiple calls Thursday around 10 a.m. about a shootout on South Orange Blossom Trail near the Florida Mall and when they arrived, they saw several men running after 40-year-old Carlos King, yelling that he was the shooter.

King was quickly taken into custody and as he was on the ground, another man approached with a gun in his hand, claiming that he had a concealed weapons permit and was trying to help catch King, records show.

That second man has not been arrested as of Friday afternoon.

Once deputies took the guns from King and the other man, they spoke with a man who said King shot at him but missed, according to the affidavit. Deputies described that man as “cursing and screaming” and “verbally aggressive” and ultimately unwilling to cooperate with the investigation.

Another victim was found behind a nearby Walgreens on Sand Lake Road suffering from two gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to the report.

Deputies said that victim was walking back from a gas station and passed King, who was with a tall woman, then he heard gunshots and realized King had shot him in the buttocks and on his elbow, records show.

The victim said he didn’t speak with King or make any comments to him before the shooting.

While that man was the only person injured, multiple people at Heritage Hotel said they heard the gunshots, including the girlfriend of the concealed weapons permit holder.

That woman said she was playing with her children when she heard the gunshots and quickly got them inside. After that, she noticed the victim bleeding so she went to help him by applying pressure to his wound while her boyfriend shot at King in an attempt to stop him, according to the affidavit.

King is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Deputies said Thursday that multiple people were taken into custody at the crime scene but it’s unclear at this point if anyone other than King will face charges.