Former Brevard high school coach, teacher dies

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A retired teacher and coach with ties to two Brevard County high schools died this week, according to officials with Brevard Public Schools.

Randy Hallock retired from coaching at Astronaut High School in 2016 and at the beginning of this school year, he retired from teaching at Eau Gallie High School, according to the school district.

[TRENDING: This woman received the first COVID-19 vaccine | Judge scolds theme park trespasser | Chuck Yeager dies at 97]

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Randy Hallock,” BPS said in a statement. “He is known for his positive impact on the young people he served during his years with us. Our thoughts are with the Hallock family and our students and staff at both Astronaut High and Eau Gallie High as they mourn this loss.”

Eau Gallie’s head football coach Christopher Sands reacted to the news in a tweet Tuesday, writing “Coach, you touched so many lives.”